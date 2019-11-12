The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the Nov. 16 governorship election in Bayelsa will be violence-free.

The party leaders at a rally in Yenagoa on Tuesday urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa to desist from actions that could cause disaffections during and after the election.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, noted that a violence-free poll was necessary in promoting the nation’s democracy.

“I want to let the PDP government know that this governorship election will not be by the bullet but by voting.

“We know the PDP is already panicking but why won’t the party members panic because the man like a lion is coming to take over.

“I must tell you the PDP years of mismanagement has come to an end.

”This is the time to say no to one man one show of PDP led-administration in Bayelsa,” he said.

Mr David Lyon, the governorship candidature of APC said that he was ready to take Bayelsa to the next level.

“I have seen the yearning of my people and I must assure the people of Bayelsa that I will not fail them.

“All you have to do is to vote for the APC and every people in the state will enjoy the dividend of democracy.

“Bayelsa will see light, Bayelsa will see development and empowerment,” Lyon said.

Mr Timipre Slyva, Minister of Petroleum, who expressed worry over the eight years of PDP led-administration in Bayelsa, said that APC would liberate the people if voted into power on Nov. 16.