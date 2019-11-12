Two Policemen have been shot dead along the Otuogidi community of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and their rifle carted away by unknown gunmen.

According to reports yet to be confirmed by Police, details of the incident remained sketchy.

Silverbird’s Rhythm 94.7FM Yenagoa reported the killing of the policemen.

The killing of the two policemen coincided with the arrival in batches from the 32,000 policemen deployed to the state, led by 15 Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to the state ahead of Saturday poll.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department Abuja, DIG Anthony Ogbizi who is in charge of the Bayelsa State Governorship election disclosed the number of deployed officers after an interacting session with senior officers of the State Police Command in Yenagoa.

The DIG, Anthony Ogbizi further assured the people of Bayelsa that the election would be conducted peacefully as several security personnel had been deployed to secure the state and urged the people of Bayelsa to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the elections.

Bayelsa Police Command was yet to react to the alleged killing of two policemen as at the time of filing this report.