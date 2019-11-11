Donald Trump Jr.was booed off stage and forced to abandon a book tour appearance at the University of California’s Los Angeles campus on Monday, due to a protest by supporters of his father.

The event, organised by conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was disrupted by chants of “Q and A! Q and A!” after the audience was told the president’s son would not take questions, video showed.

It was intended to promote Mr Trump’s book, Triggered, which takes aim at liberal and left-wing politics.

But Mr Trump’s appearance lasted only about half an hour, with he and partner Kimberly Guilfoyle forced off the stage by the chants from a section of supporters.

Their chants erupted after Mr Trump said students “being able to question things, to be able to stand up to” authority was important.

“You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive and discourteous,” Ms Guilfoyle told the protesters. “I bet you engage and go on online dating because you’re impressing no one here to get a date in person.”

Social media posts suggested the protests came from an ultra-conservative, nationalist and isolationist subset of the president’s “America first” supporters.–The Independent