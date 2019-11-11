Mr Oladele Olawale, President, Lagos State University Students Union (LASUSU) has called on tertiary institutions undermining student’s union governments to desist and allow unionism on campuses.

Addressing newsmen on the 2019 LASUSU Week, Olawale said that many countries had not appropriately interpreted the role of student’s union in effective administration of universities and national development.

“We should know that student’s union makes university administration run smoothly and assist university students in acquiring the set of skills required to birth a sustainable community.

“It is the duty of the union to take cognizance of all aspects of the students’ life on the campus ranging from academic, welfare, social and sport,” he said.

The students’ leader, however, commended LASU authorities for “regarding student’s union as a pedestal for peaceful administration.”

Olawale said that with the support of LASU management, LASUITES were able to win many laurels in academics and sporting activities.

He said that the 2019 LASUSU Week, themed: “Bringing Back The Future”, would showcase Lagos State culture from Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and the Yorubas in general.