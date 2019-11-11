Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and anointed candidate of former governor Ibikunle Amosun, reached a political dead-end Monday when the Appeal Court in Ibadan dismissed his appeal challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory.

Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, who read the judgement said the appeal filed on 10 grounds lacked merit.

“There was no reason we should be in this appeal,”, said counsel to the APC and Abiodun, Habeeb Ajayi.

“But thank God the Court of Appeal has delivered its judgment in favour of the respondent and has equally confirmed that Prince Dapo Abiodun is the governor of Ogun State by lawful votes.

“ And That all the complaints about non-qualification as a result of delivering false affidavit are not applicable, in other words, those allegations are frivolous and the court has so passed.”