Big Brother Naija super star, Mercy Eke has set tongues wagging and lustful eyes preying on her vanity as she released stunning pictures of her gorgeous body.

Ever since she won the BBNaija’s N60 million star prize, Mercy has not disappointed her numerous fans. She had pledged to pay them back for helping her win the star prize and making her a star.

She has been active on Instagram with alluring pictures to reward her fans, especially the male folks.

Mercy is now wishing her fans a lovely week with the new alluring pictures she released on her Instagram page, and she commented: “Because I pledged to keep giving you.”

She was decked in blue revealing attire, exposing one of her gorgeous thighs and the upper part of her body, coupled with her sexy posture and mincing eyes to suit the nerves of her admirers.