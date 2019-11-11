Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and partly cloudy conditions over the Northern and Central cities on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja further predicted thunderstorms over the southern region within the period of forecast.

According to it, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the Northern states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 degree Celsius and 15 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over this region with slim chances of thundery activities over Abuja, Minna and Ilorin axis in the morning hours.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected to continue over the region into the afternoon and evening period.

“The day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be 30 to 36 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius, except Jos expected to be 14 to 26 degree Celsius,” it said.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over Southern states during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, thunderstorms are anticipated over the coastal cities of Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Yenagoa and their environs.

“Day and Night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,” NiMet added.