Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Lanre Fagbohun has called for more investments from both the government and private individuals to revamp the Educational Sector.

Fagboun spoket at the 45th Anniversary Lecture of Eko Club with the theme: “Lagos State University Through Time: An Instrument for Global Relevance,” which took place at the weekend.

The week-long celebration witnessed a lot of activities, which came to a climax on Sunday.

He maintained that what LASU is currently enjoying was as a result of investment and forthright thing of some individuals, organisations and past leaders of the state, who did not only limit their focus on the future of the school but also invested massively in the sustenance and standardisation of the citadel of leaning, hence the need for more investment in the school to better enjoy and propel the school to greater heights.

The Vice- Chancellor, who outlined some of the achievements of LASU stated that one of the biggest challenges facing the school was the limited capacity to admit the rising number of students seeking admission, but praised the efforts and cooperation of all lecturers, students, members of staff, both academic and non academic staff as well as the Governing Council of the University.

“Let me tell all of you in this main auditorium that Lagos State University has changed positively. And what has happened in the positive change is not about the vice chancellor but about the great minds of the people there. The people there consists of the management, the generals, the academic staff and non-academic staff. That’s the difference and that was exactly what has changed the narratives of the institution. LASU is now where you can have a legacy, hence my appeal to all of you to come and invest heavily in the school,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Occasion, Justice, Obafemi Adamson commended the initiative behind the establishment of the club.

According to Adamson, the initiative has brought progress to not only the members but the state at large as members have served in various capacity and proved to be good ambassadors of the club.

Speaking earlier, its President, Ade Dosumu thanked the members for their outstanding supports at sustaining the club and bringing development to it.