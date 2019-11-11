Kenya’s energy ministry on Monday said that it had revised its target for ensuring that everyone had access to modern clean cooking solutions to 2028.

The revision now pushes access to the solution two years ahead of the global target.

Simon Kachapin, chief administrative secretary in the ministry of energy said that the revised target underlined the country’s commitment to championing the use of clean cooking methods.

“This means we have to do things differently, disrupt our way of thinking, as business as usual, will not enable us to achieve our global and national aspirations,” Kachapin told delegates attending the Clean Cooking Forum 2019 at the close of the meeting in Nairobi.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting, Kachapin described clean cooking as a cross-cutting issue, affecting many sectors and requiring a multi-stakeholder approach to unleash its potential to drive development.

“The clean cooking industry has the potential to play a catalytic role in socio-economic development, beyond the core benefits of the environment, gender, and health.

“It, therefore, requires various stakeholders to collaborate,” he added.

The forum, co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy and the Clean Cooking Alliance, brought together more than 500 delegates from 50 different countries.

The Kenyan official also challenged countries to audit and update their policies on energy access to reflect the true meaning, beyond just electrification.

“Universal access to energy comprises the productive use of energy for lighting and energy for cooking.

“However, the majority of us associate energy access with electrification, especially in developing countries,” he noted.

Delegates attending the forum resolved to lobby for designation of the International Day for Clean Cooking through the UN Framework as well as the creation of the Clean Cooking Fund.

Kenya’s first-ever Clean Cooking Study commissioned by the Clean Cooking Association of Kenya was inaugurated during the forum.

The study’s findings indicated that wood fuel (charcoal and firewood) is the most commonly used primary cooking fuel, currently being used by 75 per cent of Kenyan households.