Corps members serving in Imo State have been warned to guide against unnecessary travels and vices that are inimical to their well being and those of others.

Mr Ahmed Ikaka, the Area Coordinator in South East Office of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), gave the advice on Monday during his official visit to the Imo NYSC Orientation Camp at Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo.

He said that unnecessary travels had led to the death of some corps members, adding that corps members that must travel should take permission from the state coordinator.

Ikaka also urged them not to engage in acts or vices such as cultism, smoking of hard drugs and other substances inimical to their health, behaviour and those of others.

He commended the corps members for their successes that led to their being in camp and advised them to embrace the skills acquisition programme of the NYSC, which he said, would make them more responsible and self-reliant.

He said some world powers such as China and Japan were there today as a result of their skills, adding that no nation would grow beyond the skills of its citizens.

The area coordinator reiterated the essence of the scheme, which he said, bordered on unity and oneness of all Nigerians, noting that those clamouring for the division of the country were not exposed and had not travelled wide.

“NYSC is all about unity. People clamouring for division and fighting each other are not exposed. Since 1973, NYSC has remained the only legacy that had kept the country as one,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr John Eloeboh, had expressed the pleasure of the area coordinator and highlighted the activities embarked by the state NYSC since the camp opened for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Corps members on Nov. 5th.

He said the corps members had exhibited a good measure of dedication, loyalty, discipline and commitment since they arrived at camp.

He said the camp officials and personnel of other collaborating agencies in the camp had shown great dedication in the discharge of their duties to the corps members.

Eloeboh said that the state government had completed a twin-storey hostel for corps members, while efforts were being made to convince the government of the need to build more.