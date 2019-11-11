A group under the aegis of Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG), says it is set to hold a summit to address the various development challenges confronting the Ilaje land and its people.

The Executive Administrator of IDSG, Rev. Sola Adebawo, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He said the summit would recommend well-articulated strategic solutions and properly structured road map for the sustainable development of Ilaje land.

“At IDSG, we want to be part of the solutions, rather than sit back to criticise.

“We want to work with government at every level, development agencies and every other relevant stakeholders to help change the fortune of our people in the long term.

“This is generational thinking. We are thinking and planning for generations yet unborn and we believe that as opposed to piecemeal interventions and knee-jerk reactions, this approach will ensure Ilaje becomes great again,’’ he said.

Adebawo said it was time for Ilaje as a people to take the lead in driving their own development.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Ilaje sons and daughters from all spheres of life to bring their knowledge and resources into developing Ilaje land.

He said that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is expected to be the special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the summit.

Adebawo said the high point of the summit to hold on Nov. 23, would be the presentation of the Ilaje regional development plan, which will spell a road map for developing the Ilaje communities in a strategic way.

“The IDSG concept is a novel approach to community development based on participation and partnership.

“The event will also feature a Gala/Award Dinner where deserving persons will receive recognition for various contributions made to the development of Ilaje land,’’ he said.