It was to a joyous audience that Mr Harry Udu, Head of Service in Anambra, disclosed during the dedication of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Agu-Awka, Awka on Sunday that the state governor, Willie Obiano, had approved the payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants in the state before Christmas.

This, he said, was to ensure workers in the state happily celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Udu also informed that government would also embark on massive road repairs across the state now that the rains were over.

“The governor has the interest of the masses at heart, that is why he made it a priority that the state is safe security wise and with the rains over, there will be increased activities on road repairs.

“And for the workers, the important news is that the governor has authorised the payment of all their entitlements by Dec. 15 and a scheduled had been prepared for that purpose.

“It contains when November salary will be paid; when leave allowances will be paid; and when December salary will be paid all on or before Dec. 15. This is to ensure that we cerebrate Christmas in a very stress-free manner as usual,” Udo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In his homily, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of the Awka Catholic Diocese, urged Catholic faithful to embrace the sacraments of reconciliation and holy communion.

The Bishop said that sin remained huge luggage in the life of every Christian, saying, “Christians should be prayerful at all times”.

He said that it was only through constant prayers and meditation that humans would know the mind of God and live according to His purpose.

Ezeokafor called on Christians to contribute their God-given talents towards the propagation of the gospel.