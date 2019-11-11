Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has donated N5 billion for his daughter’s foundation.

Florence Otedola, popularly known as ‘DJ Cuppy,’ had on Sunday launched the Cuppy Foundation, with eminent dignitaries in attendance at the Gold Gala night.

At the event were Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Ogun State, Dr. Dapo Abiodun and many other dignitaries.

Otedola said he made the N5 billion donation in support of the Cuppy Foundation.

Also, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote donated N100 million for the foundation.

The primary aim of the foundation is to support and improve the lives of Nigerian children.