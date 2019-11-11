The Police in northern Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state have arrested 13 Ethiopians over suspected links to a deadly university unrest.

An Ethiopian official made this known to state media outlet Amhara Mass Media Agency on Monday.

The unrest in Woldia University in Amhara regional state over the weekend left two students dead and 10 others injured.

Tefera Asnake, Director of Communications Affairs at Woldia University, said 13 people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of two students.

Asnake said an investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any more suspects in the deadly weekend unrest.

He further said local elders and religious figures have been dispatched to Woldia University to facilitate reconciliation among the students.

Local and federal security forces have also been deployed within the university’s campus to ensure calm is restored.

The weekend unrest started on Saturday evening which reportedly started as a disagreement between two groups of students over a football game result.

But the dispute quickly escalated into an ethnic-tinged clash with rival groups of students reportedly fighting each other using sticks and stones.