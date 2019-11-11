The Shehu of Bama in Borno, Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, has declared commercial sex workers unwelcome in his domain in order to eliminate vices and enhance peace in the area.

Mr Abba Shehu-Umar, the Personal Secretary to the emir, in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri, said the traditional ruler made the declaration in a message on Sunday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.

He said that the emir expressed displeasure at the increase in the number of commercial sex workers in the area the following clamp down on illegal brothels and commercial sex workers at Galadima Area of Maiduguri.

According to El-Kanemi, there has been an increase in social vices in the emirate since the relocation of the “ladies”.

The traditional ruler said that his emirate would not condone illicit activities and other forms of criminality allegedly perpetrated by the sex workers.

“You may recall that these girls caused serious criminality in the suburb of the state capital; they engaged in open prostitution, child trafficking, drug abuse and other forms of criminality in the metropolis.

“The state government constituted a high powered committee to address the nefarious activities, which led to the demolishing of several hotels, brothels and hideouts in Maiduguri.

“Now that the chances in the state capital is narrowing, they are exploring other safe heaven in the local government councils.

“The trend cannot be accepted; I have instructed Village and Ward Heads to be vigilant and proactive as such attitude will not be condoned,” El-Kanemi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The emir said that those found to be engage in the acts or other forms of criminality would be prosecuted while their premises demolished in accordance with the state government’s policy on such illegal structures in Maiduguri.

Commenting on immunization exercise, El-Kanemi called on parents to submit their wards for vaccination to protect them against polio and other diseases.

While commending the military, Federal and Borno State Government over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation and peace restoration process, the emir urged the people to pray for sustained peace and stability in the state.

He also called on the people to support the government’s policies and programmes to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

The highlight of the event included special prayer sessions conducted at the emir’s palace.

The celebration conducted in peaceful atmosphere was attended by thousands of people including Dr Shettima Abba, the former Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC) and Mr Aji Kolo Gujja, a Board member of the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB).

El-Kanemi returned to Bama in July, as part of the government’s Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (RRR) programme.

The emir, hitherto, took refuge in Maiduguri after the insurgents sacked his palace in 2014.