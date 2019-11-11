Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp made almost £30m last year, with his turnover totaling at just £3m less than the singer’s visible earnings.

The latest accounts published on Companies House show that Ed Sheeran Limited received payments of £32.6m in 2018, while Camp’s business, Grumpy Old Management, took £29.5m. Independent reports.

Camp, who has also managed stars including James Blunt and Lily Allen, has come a long way since his first job in a chicken-processing plant aged 16.

He has managed Sheeran for eight years, in which time the singer has sold more than 26m albums and 100m singles.

Camp recently revealed on the BBC Introducing podcast that Sheeran inserts “stupid clauses” into their contracts, with one demanding the manager carries a laminated picture of Harry Potter wizard twins Fred and George Weasley in his wallet.

Sheeran was recently recognized as the wealthiest British celebrity under 30 years old according to a rich list published by Heat.

The singer’s Divide tour, which ran from March 2017 to August 2019, became the world’s highest-grossing tour of all time after it garnered more than £600m.