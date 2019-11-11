Just hold on, he’s going home. Drake had an awkward on-stage moment over the weekend while performing at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper was the surprise headliner for the event but only got through about nine songs before having to address the crowd. After hearing some mixed responses, Drake was filmed asking, “Like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.”

When his question was met with some loud boos and nos, Drake simply shouted, “It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me,” before exiting the stage. According to ET online.