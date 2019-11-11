The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has commiserated with the family of late Professor Tam David-West, over the death of the erudite Professor of Virology.

He stated in a Press statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Information and Communications, that the death of late Professor David-West is a huge loss to the people of Rivers State.

“Prof. David-West was an accomplished academician who served the country well in various capacities, ” he said.

Governor Wike prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.