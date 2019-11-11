The Board of the Nigerian Navy (NN), the Nigerian Army Council and the Air Force Council have simultaneously announced the promotion of many senior officers.
Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun gave the breakdown of the 140 senior officers who benefitted from the promotion. Among them were 65 Lieutenant Commanders who were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders, who were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.
Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa rolled out the names of senior officers who were promoted the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.
Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said a total of 99 officers benefitted from the promotion. In the breakdown, he said 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.
Here is the complete list, with the Navy first:
NEW REAR ADMIRALS:
Dickson Olisemenogor
Elkanah Jaiyeola
Baribuma Kole
Othaniel Filafa
Akinga Ayafa
Danjuma Moses
Vincent Okeke
Yakubu Wambai
Emmanuel Beckley
Perry Onwuzulike
Nuhu Bala
Chukwu Okafor
Tanko Pani
Ibrahim Dewu
Monday Unurhiere
Joseph Akpan
Olumuyiwa Olotu
NEW COMMODORES:
Kabir Mohammed
Shehu Gombe
Ibrahim Mohammed
Musa Katagum
Gideon Kachim
Semiu Adepegba
Pakiribo Anabraba
Bob-Manuel Effiong
Suleiman Ibrahim
Danjuma Ndanusa
Haruna Zego
Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan
Victor Choji
Mohammed Dahiru
Nnamdi Ekwom
Stephen Ibrahim
Desmond Igbo Mohammed
Muye Kunle Oguntuga
Aniefiok Uko
Olufemi Adeleke
Etop Ebe
Usman Faruk
Paul Efe-Oghene
Michael Igwe
Ikenna Ubani
Musliu Yusuff
Samuel Ngatuwa
Omotola Olukoya
Dolapo Shittu
Abiodun Alade
Emmanuel Anakwe.
NIGERIAN ARMY
NEW MAJOR GENERALS
Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja;
Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos;
Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans;
Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja;
Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.
Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt;
Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu;
Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations;
Brigadier General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps;
Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi;
Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Minna
Brigadier General AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja;
Brigadier General MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia;
Brigadier General JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja;
Brigadier General AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja;
Brigadier General BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos;
Brigadier General SS Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna;
Brigadier General MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyadh;
Brigadier General GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary;
Brigadier General TA Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo;
Brigadier General LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’;
Brigadier General PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja.
Brigadier General AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri;
Brigadier General GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans;
Brigadier General MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria;
Brigadier General AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff;
Brigadier General KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’;
Brigadier General OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumous promotion).
Brigadier General EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser;
Brigadier General KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters;
Brigadier General UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja;
Brigadier General OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia;
Brigadier General FO Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;
Brigadier General OA Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos
NEW BRIGADIER GENERALS :
BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja;
AY Bwala, 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha;
AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency;
NJ Edet Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos;
EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi;
AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support;
S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt;
WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina;
IO Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto
ST Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola;
UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji;
MD Abumawashi, Headquarters Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri;
LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna;
AOD Okoro, Department of Administration ‘Army’;
ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’;
AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation;
S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;
EO Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN;
JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna;
SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation
NB Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency;
KO Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration;
AG Laka, Army War College, Abuja;
EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena;
ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna;
EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College;
MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik;
KE Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;
SO Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support
I Otu, Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri
SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport;
SD Makolo, Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation;
VD Beryo, Headquarters Ordnance Corps;
MO Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan;
A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear;
CA Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’;
FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN;
CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education;
AE Owiriwa, 82 Division Ordnance Services;
ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos;
TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja
GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport;
M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos;
M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu;
O Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters Defence Information;
I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna;
S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration
AAW Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College
NIGERIAN AIR FORCE
NEW AIR VICE MARSHALS
Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi
Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar
Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf
Air Commodore Austine Imafidor
Air Commodore Pius Oahimire
Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan
Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu
Air Commodore Isah Muhammad
Air Commodore Sunday Makinde
Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf
Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu
Air Commodore Ado Inuwa
Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.
NEW AIR COMMODORES (Air Cdre)
Gp Capt Ahmed Idris
Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye
Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa
Gp Capt Isaac Subi
Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe
Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus
Gp Capt Ahmed Dari
Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu
Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello
Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya
Gp Capt Gambo Adamu
Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat
Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola
Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi
Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet
Gp Capt Friday Ekpah
Gp Capt Luther Kamat
Gp Capt Joktan Chidama
Gp Capt Felix Uwakara
Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem
Gp Capt Ernest Owai
Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang
Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka
Gp Capt Raphael Ojo
Gp Capt Mohammed Isah
Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye
Gp Capt Shani Bukar
Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida
Gp Capt Atang Sambo
Gp Capt Daniel Akpan
Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename
Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu
Gp Capt Godwin Udoh
Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu
Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.
Also 51 wing commanders were promoted as Group captains. Air Commodore Daramola said The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, will decorate the promoted staff with their new ranks at a later date.
