The Board of the Nigerian Navy (NN), the Nigerian Army Council and the Air Force Council have simultaneously announced the promotion of many senior officers.

Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun gave the breakdown of the 140 senior officers who benefitted from the promotion. Among them were 65 Lieutenant Commanders who were promoted to the rank of Commander, 26 Commanders, who were promoted to Captain, 32 Captains to Commodore and 17 Commodores promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa rolled out the names of senior officers who were promoted the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said a total of 99 officers benefitted from the promotion. In the breakdown, he said 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.

Here is the complete list, with the Navy first:

NEW REAR ADMIRALS:

Dickson Olisemenogor

Elkanah Jaiyeola

Baribuma Kole

Othaniel Filafa

Akinga Ayafa

Danjuma Moses

Vincent Okeke

Yakubu Wambai

Emmanuel Beckley

Perry Onwuzulike

Nuhu Bala

Chukwu Okafor

Tanko Pani

Ibrahim Dewu

Monday Unurhiere

Joseph Akpan

Olumuyiwa Olotu

NEW COMMODORES:

Kabir Mohammed

Shehu Gombe

Ibrahim Mohammed

Musa Katagum

Gideon Kachim

Semiu Adepegba

Pakiribo Anabraba

Bob-Manuel Effiong

Suleiman Ibrahim

Danjuma Ndanusa

Haruna Zego

Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan

Victor Choji

Mohammed Dahiru

Nnamdi Ekwom

Stephen Ibrahim

Desmond Igbo Mohammed

Muye Kunle Oguntuga

Aniefiok Uko

Olufemi Adeleke

Etop Ebe

Usman Faruk

Paul Efe-Oghene

Michael Igwe

Ikenna Ubani

Musliu Yusuff

Samuel Ngatuwa

Omotola Olukoya

Dolapo Shittu

Abiodun Alade

Emmanuel Anakwe.

NIGERIAN ARMY

NEW MAJOR GENERALS

Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja;

Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos;

Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans;

Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja;

Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt;

Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu;

Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations;

Brigadier General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps;

Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi;

Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Minna

Brigadier General AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja;

Brigadier General MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia;

Brigadier General JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja;

Brigadier General AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja;

Brigadier General BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos;

Brigadier General SS Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna;

Brigadier General MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyadh;

Brigadier General GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary;

Brigadier General TA Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo;

Brigadier General LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’;

Brigadier General PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja.

Brigadier General AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri;

Brigadier General GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans;

Brigadier General MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria;

Brigadier General AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff;

Brigadier General KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’;

Brigadier General OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumous promotion).

Brigadier General EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser;

Brigadier General KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters;

Brigadier General UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja;

Brigadier General OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia;

Brigadier General FO Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;

Brigadier General OA Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos

NEW BRIGADIER GENERALS :

BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja;

AY Bwala, 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha;

AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency;

NJ Edet Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos;

EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi;

AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support;

S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt;

WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina;

IO Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto

ST Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola;

UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji;

MD Abumawashi, Headquarters Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri;

LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna;

AOD Okoro, Department of Administration ‘Army’;

ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’;

AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation;

S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;

EO Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN;

JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna;

SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation

NB Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency;

KO Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration;

AG Laka, Army War College, Abuja;

EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena;

ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna;

EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College;

MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik;

KE Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations;

SO Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support

I Otu, Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri

SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport;

SD Makolo, Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation;

VD Beryo, Headquarters Ordnance Corps;

MO Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan;

A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear;

CA Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’;

FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN;

CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education;

AE Owiriwa, 82 Division Ordnance Services;

ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos;

TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja

GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport;

M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos;

M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu;

O Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters Defence Information;

I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna;

S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration

AAW Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE

NEW AIR VICE MARSHALS

Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi

Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar

Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf

Air Commodore Austine Imafidor

Air Commodore Pius Oahimire

Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan

Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu

Air Commodore Isah Muhammad

Air Commodore Sunday Makinde

Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf

Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu

Air Commodore Ado Inuwa

Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.

NEW AIR COMMODORES (Air Cdre)

Gp Capt Ahmed Idris

Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye

Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa

Gp Capt Isaac Subi

Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe

Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus

Gp Capt Ahmed Dari

Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu

Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello

Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya

Gp Capt Gambo Adamu

Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat

Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola

Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi

Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet

Gp Capt Friday Ekpah

Gp Capt Luther Kamat

Gp Capt Joktan Chidama

Gp Capt Felix Uwakara

Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem

Gp Capt Ernest Owai

Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang

Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka

Gp Capt Raphael Ojo

Gp Capt Mohammed Isah

Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye

Gp Capt Shani Bukar

Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida

Gp Capt Atang Sambo

Gp Capt Daniel Akpan

Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename

Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu

Gp Capt Godwin Udoh

Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu

Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.

Also 51 wing commanders were promoted as Group captains. Air Commodore Daramola said The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, will decorate the promoted staff with their new ranks at a later date.