Once again, Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on all political adversaries in Ogun state to sheathe their swords and join him in the task of restoring the state to glory.

He made the call in a powerful statement that he issued after the Appeal Court ruling in Ibadan that affirmed him as the duly elected governor of Ogun.

Although Abiodun made no mention of any name, the reference to ‘political adversaries’, was pointedly directed to Adekunle Akinlade, candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement and his followers. Akinlade had challenged Abiodun for the topmost political job in the state.

Abiodun on Monday, for the third time defeated Akinlade in the struggle for the governorship of Ogun State. Abiodun acknowledged the support of 80 parties operating in Ogun, but from his statement, it appears Akinlade and his APM founded by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, are implacable opponents.

The Ogun governor nevertheless extended his hands of fellowship:

Read Abiodun’s Full statement

Today’s victory is a triumph of truth and democracy. I give all the glory to the Almighty God, for I remain a testimony to his faithfulness.

We specially thank our team of lawyers led by Prof. Taiwo Osipitan for their exemplary professionalism, diligence and masterful delivery of points of law.

We appreciate the leadership of our great party, @APCNigeria for their steadfastness and support.

In addition we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the judiciary once again for playing its role as impartial arbiter with courage, fairness and candour.

We are equally grateful for the solidarity and unwavering support of the APC faithfuls across the 236 wards of our state and their Omoluwabi conduct throughout this tortuous journey to the land of total victory.

May we also applaud the sincerity of all the other 80 parties that have, even before now, responded positively to our hands of fellowship. Like true sportsmen and women, they have continued to identify with our Government and only last week passed their vote of confidence in us

We will continue to keep open the window of fellowship to all political actors and indeed all interest groups.

This victory has rekindled our drive to do more in Building Our Future Together agenda and every village, hamlet, town or city will not be left out in the scheme of our inclusive development.

Life is hinged on hope, our Administration has restored hope to the people and we shall not relent until every citizen of the State attains individual prosperity whilst ensuring adequate security and putting the state on the path of sustainable development.

Whilst thanking all the good people of Ogun State who have entrusted us with their mandate, again we remain committed to providing a focused and qualitative governance that will be inclusive, participatory, accountable, transparent, fair, just and equitable.

The time has now come for all our adversaries to sheath their swords and join forces with our Administration, if indeed the motive is to serve the good people of our dear state.

The common goal is the economic development of Ogun State and individual prosperity of our citizen.

Together, we can build a secure, purposeful and prosperous state. Let all of us join hands to build a better future and engender unity, peace, development, through good governance that

@OGSGofficial has witnessed in the last five months of our Administration.

Igbega Ipinle Ogun, Ajose gbogbo wa ni.