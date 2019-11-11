Madonna is being sued over a fan’s complaint that she started a concert two hours later than originally billed.

In a class-action lawsuit against Madonna and her events promoter Live Nation, Nate Hollander claims that the star has a “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late”, and that he can no longer attend her 17 December concert in Miami Beach, Florida, as a result.

Despite being promoted as starting at 8.30 pm, Madonna’s Florida stop on her Madame X Tour was later rescheduled to begin at 10.30 pm, the suit claims. Hollander had bought three tickets to the show, totaling $1,024 (£798). Independent reports.

“Ticket-holders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1 am,” the suit claims. “Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickets purchased for the Madonna concert.”

Hollander additionally alleged that because of the change in stage time, re-selling the tickets on Ticketmaster meant losing out on the money he originally paid for them.

“All tickets purchased by Hollander and all class members suffered an extreme loss in value, making it impossible for Hollander and all class members to recover the amount paid for said tickets by reselling them,” the lawsuit claims.

Hollander is suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation and is seeking damages.

According to Fox 5 Vegas (via SFist), Madonna was booed by fans last week (7 November) after she didn’t appear on stage for her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace until 12.30 am. It was scheduled to begin at 10.30 pm.