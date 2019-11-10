Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Sunday assured all persons residing in the state of improved security.

Ortom gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi.

He enjoined Muslims to seize the opportunity presented by Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace and unity of Benue and Nigeria at large while celebrating the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He further assured the public that his administration would continue to collaborate with security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He commended the people and other Nigerians for the support given to his administration to surmount the security challenges which confronted the state, especially in 2018.

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the creation of economic opportunities for the people.