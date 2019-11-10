Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has urged parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children and wards.

Makinde made the call on Sunday at St. Paul Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, during the 80th Thanksgiving Service,organised for Mrs Abigael Makinde,the governor’s mother.

He also urged parents and guardians to give their children and wards qualitative education in order to secure their future.

The governor said his administration was providing ”free and qualitative education ”in the state’s public primary and secondary schools in view of the importance attached to education.

He , therefore, advised parents and guardians to make use of the free education policy of his administration and enroll their children and wards in public schools.

According to him, quality education delivery is non- negotiable in Oyo state.

The governor stressed that parents and guardians needed to play their roles effectively to help achieve the good education policy of his administration.

Makinde further called on them to be role model for their children and to live exemplary, moral and disciplined life they would want the children to emulate.

The governor, who eulogised his mother at 80, said the exemplary and moral virtues emulated from his parents really played significant roles in his life.

Earlier, the Presiding cleric of the Church, Dr Samuel Osungbeju, urged the people to use their respective positions to glorify the creator.

Osungbeju advised Makinde and other members of his cabinet to serve the people of the state diligently.

He noted that policies and actions of the present administration in the state, since its inception, were people-friendly and urged the governor to sustain the tempo.

The cleric advised the governor to ensure that all projects embarked upon, especially road projects, were thoroughly supervised to avoid shoddy work by contractors.