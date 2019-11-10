Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side’s “incredible goals” after they beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday to move nine points clear of the defending Premier League champions.

The European champions took a huge step towards a first top-flight title in 30 years by opening an eight-point lead at the top of the table, with Leicester City in second place.

Goals from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a dream start before Sadio Mane’s diving header early in the second half sealed City’s fate.

Bernardo Silva pulled a late goal back but a third defeat in eight league games leaves City down in fourth, nine points behind Liverpool, and with a mountain to climb if they are to claim a third straight league title.

“They (City) were good,” Klopp told the BBC. “Oh they were good and we had to defend with all we had but we scored incredible goals.

“It was so tough to play, the intensity of the game was so clear. It was all worth it, really great.”

“The boys were completely focused and concentrated,” he added. “It was so good. It is the only way we can beat City. Maybe other teams can do it a different way but this is the only way we can beat them.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said his side had shown why they were Premier League champions.

“What happened today we showed why we are champions,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“I am so proud of my team, more than ever. We can be proud of how we played against the strongest team in Europe.”

“We played like back-to-back champions,” he added. “We cannot deny how good Liverpool are but the way we played, the personality, it was good.”