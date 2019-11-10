The kidnappers in Katsina state have kidnapped the man who brought ransom money to get his father freed from them. Now, they want the friends of their latest captive to cough out additional N6m to get father and son released.

Abdu Tela, an elderly man in Dayi town, Malumfashi LGA was initially captured by the kidnappers on 29 October, who demanded N10m to free him. One of his sons Ali Abdu is a popular businessman and philanthropist.

Another son of Tela, Sa’adu Abdu (alias Karshen Alewa Kasa), after the ransom had been negotiated southwards to N4m, took the money to the kidnappers in the appointed place in the forest. He was accompanied by two of his friends who stayed some distance away.

But rather than release the old man in their captivity, the kidnappers decided to seize the bearer of ransom, until the full ransom is paid.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers communicated their decision to Abdu’s friends, using Abdu’s phone.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, was surprised by the new development, in which kidnappers would also seize the man with ransom money.

“We always warn against negotiating with kidnappers and urge people to trust the police to handle the situation. People should always have confidence in security agencies to help and recover those kidnapped, we always ask them to resist negotiating, and kidnappers are not dependable.”