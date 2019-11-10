Evo Morales, President of Bolivia has resigned following close to three weeks of protests since disputed election that purportedly gave him a fourth term.

Amid reports of fleeing to Argentina, Morales tendered his resignation, after calls by the commander of the Bolivian armed forces, Williams Kaliman, who urged him to step down.

Morales, in his resignation speech, expressed hope that the turmoil and unrest across Bolivia would cease on Sunday evening.

​”My fight will continue, but I have an obligation to try to secure peace. It hurts that Bolivians are fighting with one another and it hurts that civil committees and leaders that have lost [in the election] are resorting to violence and confrontation among Bolivians. For this and many other reasons I am resigning and sending my letter of resignation to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly”. Morales said.

Protests in the country have been ongoing since 20 October after Bolivian President Evo Morales secured a new term in the presidential election. The opposition called for recount.

The rallies quickly morphed into unrest, accompanied by arson and occupation of buildings, including offices of state media.

Evo Morales slammed earlier the opposition’s demand for his resignation as a coup attempt.

He called for a new presidential election, pledging to reshuffle the electoral board.

Reports on Twitter on Sunday alleged that Evo Morale’s plane had requested flight plan route to Argentina. The footage of the alleged escape was shared earlier on Twiter, depicting a small jet taking off purportedly from El Alto airport in La Paz.