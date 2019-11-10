By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019, a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience whilst promoting the effervescent enterprise of the continent’s growing fashion industry kicked off on Saturday, 9th November 2019 on a very fashionable note.

See below some of the street style looks served on the first day of the GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019 at the GTCentre, Oniru Estate Victoria Island, Lagos.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla