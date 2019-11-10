By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Created In 2016, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become a platform for showcasing Africa’s Finest and promoting real commerce for small businesses in the fashion industry.

The event showcased giants in the African fashion industry and celebrities alike who were brought together at the GTCentre, Oniru Estate Victoria Island, Lagos.

Present at the runway event was Alhaji Aliko Dangote, owner, Dangote Group, among other notable guests present at the event.

Designers that displayed their creatives on the runway on day 1 of the GTBank Fashion Week 2019 are threeASFOUR, Odio Mimonet, Mantsho, Haus of Stone, Style Temple, Nkwo, Tzar Studios, Thula Sindi, Lezanne Viviers.

Below are some of the runway scoops from day 1.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla