Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has greeted Muslim faithful and asked them to use the period of Prophet Muhammed (SAW))’s birthday celebration to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of perseverance and tolerance.

Ayade, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita in Calabar on Sunday, also called on Muslims to always emulate and promote the virtues of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

The governor identified such virtues to include: honesty, kindness and peaceful co-existence.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah, the governor said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should inspire all Muslims to renew their belief in the Almighty Allah and Nigeria.

“We all know that Prophet Muhammed (SAW) preached and lived for peace as a revered and widely followed Prophet.

“His quality of honesty and perseverance should be a lesson for all Muslims to imbibe, especially on his birthday.

“This year’s Maulud comes at the most appropriate time when prayers of Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, are needed to cushion the challenges of insecurity and economy in the country.

“In Cross River, we are using agriculture and industrialisation to strengthen our economy in a bid to reduce youth unemployment and poverty to ensure social inclusion and economic prosperity for all, irrespective of religion or tribe.

“This is our own little effort at emulating the teachings of togetherness as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed (SAW),”he said said.