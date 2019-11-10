By Kazeem Ugbodaga

In a bizarre manner, a man has stabbed a commercial sex worker to death at Edo Inn Hotel in Surulere area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The assailant, Babatunde Damilare was said to have stabbed the commercial sex worker, Eluchukwu severally on her neck during a fight over the price for sex, killing her immediately.

Police said the suspect has been arrested and would be charged to court soon.

Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, while confirming the tragedy said the incident occurred last Wednesday.

“On 6/11/2019 at about 2300 hours, Surulere Police Station received an information that one commercial sex worker identified as Elochukwu ‘f’ engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare ‘m’ in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo Inn Hotel, No 17 Atan Street, Empire, Surulere.

“During the scuffle, the said Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot. The suspect was arrested by Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya.

“Corpse of the deceased person was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue, Yaba for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to Court,” he said.