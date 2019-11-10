Music producer and singer, Cobhams Asuquo believes Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is going through some political challenges and has taken to his Instagram page to offer some prayers, asking God to “blind the forces of darkness that seek to tarnish his good name”.

Asuquo did not specify those he called the forces of darkness, but his comment may have been triggered by the recent sacking of 35 aides of the Vice-President on the grounds that the Presidency was overhauling itself for efficiency.

In prayerful tone Cobham wrote: “The Lord God Almighty will fight for you and you will hold your peace. The Lord God Almighty will vindicate you and deliver Nigeria from the clutches of any evil person or persons with an evil agenda”

Read his full post:

“Today, I pray for our Vice President: May the Almighty God bless @profosinbajo May God uphold him, strengthen him and see him through the good and the bad. May the Almighty God blind the forces of darkness that seek to tarnish his good name. I must admit that in the past, even I have judged him harshly, failing to remember the man I had looked up to for so many years as an aspiring lawyer and erroneously lumping him along with a corrupt political class. I admit now that I did so in ignorance. His’ is one rare instance where the office is blessed with a honorable man, more than qualified to hold a political office in Nigeria. The Lord God Almighty will fight for you and you will hold your peace. The Lord God Almighty will vindicate you and deliver Nigeria from the clutches of any evil person or persons with an evil agenda. Nigerians will prosper. We will stand together, united in love against the forces of darkness and division that have sought to tear us apart for so many years. It is not a question of if we were ever meant to be; it is the fact that we now are and that we owe it to ourselves to rise above the powerful voices of disunity. We also owe it to ourselves, in our most quiet moment, to pray for this man. God bless Nigeria.”

