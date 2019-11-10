By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested six members of a dreaded cult group, Aiye Confraternity in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The cultists were allegedly responsible for the killing on one Fashola in Bariga.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana disclosed that operatives of Operation Crush had on Saturday at about 8:15pm arrested one Fatai Nofui aka ‘Itape,’ of No 12 Ago Owu Street, Bariga, age 28 and one Qudus Kazeem “aka” ‘Bobo’ of No 14 Tape Street, Bariga.

He said the suspects were arrested at Ebute Bariga following a sustained monitoring.

“They are members of Aiye confraternity with allegiance to one Mohammed, alias “Obama” as their leader in Bariga. The gang is responsible for series of violent attacks, armed robbery and murder in Bariga and environs. They are on Police wanted list for the murder of one ” Fashola” on 3/11/2019 at Pedro area.

“Exhibits recovered from them include: an axe, a HTC phone, one Nokia, and one Intel phone they snatched from one Amusa Bukola of No 34 Odundi street Baroga.

“Investigation led to the arrest of four other members of the gang namely: Muiyis Saraki, alias ‘Bosingwa,’ age 23; Lucky Sunday, aged 2; David Okpa, alias “na god ” aged 29 and Taye Balogun, alias ‘Gbalagbala’ 24,” Elkana said.

He said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court.