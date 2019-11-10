The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested the police officer caught on video collecting bribe from an innocent Nigerian.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said the police officer has been identified and arrested.

He said the non-commissioned officer, Force No.431625, Sgt Onuh Makedomu, attached to 49 PMF, but presently on special duty with the Safer Highways Patrol, Lagos is currently undergoing Orderly Room trial on a two-count charge of Discreditable Conduct and Corrupt Practices at the Provost department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The statement said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has enjoined the good citizen, who courageously brought the inglorious act of the officer to the public domain, to meet with the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, to recover the money extorted from him by the delinquent officer.