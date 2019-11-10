President Muhammadu Buhari is filled with expectations that Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama’s tenure as Archbishop of Abuja Diocese will see the Church accomplish great things for the unity and prosperity of the nation, while complementing government’s efforts at human and material development.

Buhari exuded this hope in his congratulatory message to Kaigama, following his appointment by Pope Francis, as successor to John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who has retired.

Buhari applauded the role Archbishop Kaigama had played in promoting peace, interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims in the country, as the former president of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), former Archbishop of Jos, former President of the Episcopal Conference of West African Catholic Bishops and former Chairman of the Plateau State Inter-religious Committee for Peace.

President Buhari joined all members of the Catholic Church across Nigeria in praying for a successful and memorable tenure as Kaigama begins a new phase of his ministry.

The President also felicitated with Archbishop Emeritus, John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement, commending His Eminence for his dedicated service to the Catholic Church, and invaluable contributions to the spiritual life of Christians under his pastoral care.

Recounting previous audiences with CBCN in the past few years, the President appreciated the many contributions Catholics have made to Nigeria’s development and assured the leadership of the Church of his government’s active support to faith-based organisations as partners in progress.