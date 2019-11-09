Critic, Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie for saying he does not believe in praying for his enemies.

Echodie has tweeted that he would invoke Psalm 35 and Psalm 109 on the head of his enemies.

“I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!!

“I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And everyday I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head,” Edochie said.

But Daddy Freeze described the tweet as anti-Christ post and that Edochie did not understand Christianity.

“This is an anti-Christ post; directly contradicting Christ, undermining the finished work on the cross, while showcasing to the world that you do not understand what Christianity is all about,” he said.

He quoted Matthew 5:44, which said “But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you,” to buttress his point.

“How can Christ say something and you say you believe something else? Dig up an old expired Lsalm, from an old expired covenant and turn that into a religion while still calling yourself a Christian. This, coming from a public figure, this is totally disappointing,” he attacked Edochie.