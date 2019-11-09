Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is reviving inter school sports with a view to producing sportsmen who will represent the state and country at different local and international competitions.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Obaseki disclosed this after performing the ceremonial take-off of the Governor’s cup Golf tournament held as part of activities to celebrate the governor’s third year in office tagged “Alaghodaro 2019”.

He said the state would use the inter schools competition to produce stars in table tennis, lawn tennis, athletics and gymnastics among others.

“Mini Stadia to be used for the Inter schools competition are being built across the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo as there will be competition at the Local, Senatorial and State levels”.

The governor said the various sporting facilities would engage the youths and keep them active to produce a generation of sportsmen and women that would lead the country and the continent.

He said his administration was set to use the traditional Igbabonelimhin dance from Edo central Senatorial district of the state to produce world class gymnasts.

“Edo North is good in long distance race and we are sure of producing champions using facilities at Afuze.

The Governor said sports is part of the initiative his administration was using to create a healthy and viral society, noting that golf has been chosen to be part of Alaghodaro 2019.