The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has urged corps members to actively participate in skill acquisition training in order to be self-reliant and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The minister made the call on Saturday when he visited the 2019 Batch ‘C’ corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

He stressed the need for them to acquire vocational and digital skills before the end of their service year to boost their chances of being self-reliant and ultimately become employers of labour.

Dare said that plans were underway to partner with the federal ministry of health to provide more than 1,000 treated mosquito nets for the corps members as part of plans to improve their welfare.

He also pledged to personally donate 5OO mattresses to the Keffi orientation camp.

“More than eight skills acquisition programmes were designed for corps members, in collaboration with some agencies, to facilitate the training programmes.

“There will be a digital training centre in the state, at the end of which certificates will be awarded in web deigns, apps development, coding and mobile repair, among others,” he said.

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, commended the minister for the visit and his moral support for the corps members.

She assured that the corps members, comprising 946 males and 1,106 females, would be guided to take full advantage of their service year to nurture their creative instincts.