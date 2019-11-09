Talented Nigerian singer and rapper, Skales releases a new single titled ‘Samba‘ and the visual is out also.
‘Samba‘ was produced by hit-making beatsmith, JayPizzle, and the video was shot in Lagos, directed by skilled video director, Stanz Visual.
Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:02 am
Talented Nigerian singer and rapper, Skales releases a new single titled ‘Samba‘ and the visual is out also.
‘Samba‘ was produced by hit-making beatsmith, JayPizzle, and the video was shot in Lagos, directed by skilled video director, Stanz Visual.
What do you think?