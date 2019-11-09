Japanese automaker Toyota will begin recalling 679 imported Lexus cars from November 16, due to defective pneumatic rods, according to China’s market regulator.

Filed by Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., the recall will involve Lexus CT200h models manufactured between Jan. 30 and March 12, 2019, the State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement.

Due to defective electroplating process by suppliers, the surface of the pneumatic rods on the vehicles might fracture, which will pose safety risks, said the administration.

The company will check the serial number of the pneumatic rods and replace the defective parts free of charge.

– Xinhua