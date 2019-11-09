Thutmose teams up with Rema on a new single “Love in the Morning” and the video for the single is out.
This also marks Rema’s first collaboration outside Mavin record label.
Shot in London, Thutmose and Femi Ladi directed this tune.
Saturday, November 9, 2019 1:30 pm
