The stars of Disney’s monster hit “Frozen” turned out in Los Angeles on Nov. 7 for the much-anticipated world premiere of its sequel, “Frozen 2.”

Kristen Bell, who voices the character of “Anna” in the two movies, described the latest film as an “epic” adventure.

“In the beginning of the film everything is happy in Arendelle and Elsa starts to hear this voice so we as a family go on a quest to figure out who is calling her, does it have the answer to the question about where her powers came from. So, the whole movie does not take place in Arendelle, we go on this sort of epic, dangerous adventure into an enchanted forest so I think people are going to excited about the new visuals, the new characters and hopefully the new songs as well,” she said.

“And the music in this is just as good if not better than the first one because ‘Let it go’ was unbelievable and they doubled down because Idina (Menzel) has got two power songs in this movie and they are incredible,” she added.

Idina Menzel, who sang the Oscar-winning anthem “Let it Go,” in the first film, said she was excited for fans to hear the new songs of “Frozen 2. Reuters reports.

“There are seven beautiful songs in this movie… I have two incredible songs that really deepen the character and further her story. And they are powerful and emotional and I am so excited for everyone to hear them,” she said.

According to Reuters “In the first film Elsa is sort of ashamed and fearful that she is going to endanger the people she loves with her power and in this movie she kind of steps into her power and owns it,” she added.

“Frozen 2” also sees characters Kristoff, Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer return alongside a whole new cast of characters.