Big Brother Naija 2019 finalist Seyi Awolowo won the ONE health advocacy challenge on Huwe, during his stay in the BBN house.

As the brand ambassador, Seyi will travel to New York with ONE for the 2020 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and will join ONE in Nigeria to advocate for healthcare access for Nigerians.

ONE is a campaigning and advocacy organization of over 9 million people taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease.