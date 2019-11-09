By Taiwo Okanlawon

”Keeping Power in Check; A conversation on the Shrinking Media and Civic Space in Nigeria” is the theme at the Colloquium and public presentation of ‘Testimony To Courage’, Essays in honour of Dapo Olorunyomin, a veteran journalist and the publisher of Premium Times which held at Neca Hall, Ikeja Lagos on Thursday.

The panel discussion which was moderated by a renowned journalist and author, Kunle Ajibade, had eloquent speakers such as a veteran journalist, Richard Akinnola; Country Director, Amnesty International, Osai Ojigho; constitutional lawyer, Jiti Ogunye; civil rights activist and Executive Director, Enough is Enough Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun.

Speakers at the event, including journalists, lawyers, authors and members of the civil society berated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the attack on press freedom.

While giving his remarks as the Special Guest at the event, former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, lamented that the current Federal Government is worse than the former administration for its autocratic tendencies.

In his words, “Keeping power in check is of importance most especially in this stage of our history.”

“Twenty years ago toward 1999 elections, there was this belief about many Nigerians that democracy will usher in a new era of freedom of liberty, of justice. In the last two decades, we have seen how that belief, how that expectation, how that desires have slowly evaporated in our history and in our lives.

“In this country today, we have seen how those who were in the forefront of the war against authoritarianism have now transformed themselves doing far

worse than those they have inherited power from,” he added.

The former senator representing Kaduna Central said the Federal Government’s aim by bringing bills that will regulate the activities of NGOs and now of social media is to achieve a silence when presiding over the people’s affairs.

“You are not sure of your release if you’re arrested because court orders mean nothing to them and this can fester and grow as long as there are fear and silence and I think it is important for each and every one us to know that the future of our democracy is dependent on decadency, we must not shy away from the truth, political parties as they exist today cannot defend democracy,” he said.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, said Nigerian journalists were facing tough times under the current administration.

He said, “this is not the best time to be a journalist in Nigeria in due of what is already going on but we not going to shy away from our duty of holding government accountable.”

“The main ingredient of democracy is the media, free press, respect for rule of law, these are gradually taking cline in our society but no matter what we are not going to allow political actors to derail this democracy, no matter what it takes, will remain committed.”

Isiguzo further said that lack of tools to work with and lack of good pay made Nigerian journalists’ job arduous unlike in other climes.

“It is said that the media in Nigeria are not doing well but I always disagree with them because for us in Nigeria is to arcking water from stones. If we compare what is available to our contemporaries in other climes, you will agree with me that we remain the best not just in Africa, but one of the bests in the world.”

“It is only here that a journalist gest job and he will start working without working tools but even at that we still remain committed. Many of our colleagues are still been currently arrears of salary.

Isiguzo, however, vowed that union is ready to engage with the media owners currently owing their workers using Alternative Dispute Resolution to make sure that their workers are been paid what is commensurable.

On her part, Olabisi Deji-Folutile, a former Editor, Saturday Punch and a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors said the country is currently in an era where criticism can be misinterpreted as hate speech.

“This is not the best of times for media and civil rights organization in Nigeria. For those who are out there, the fear is palpable. We are in an era where whatever constructive criticism could misinterpreted as hate speech and these have set a lot of people in fear. According to reports, 19 journalists are in various detention across the nation of Nigeria,” she said.

Deji-Folutile further said every lover of democracy should be genuinely concerned about what is happening in Nigeria, charging them to make sure the Nigeria leaders are not turned to autocratic.

“Democracy thrives in an atmosphere of a free press and what happens when you cannot criticize, when you cannot say anything against the government of the day?

The chairman of the occasion, a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, in his remarks said the attack on free press in the country may be over a third term agenda by the Federal Government.

“The media must not be silenced. You may have a third term campaign soon. Very soon, they will destroy all possible opponents. And by the time they bring in the third term agenda, the media would have been gone. But we are not going to allow it. No dictatorship can defeat the Nigerian people,” he said.

He also accused Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja Federal High Court of bias against his client, Omoyele Sowore, saying the judge had already sentenced Sowore and Bakare, without trial by confining their movement to Abuja.

He, however, noted that steps were being taken for the matter to be moved from the court and Abuja in particular since the alleged crime was not committed there.The lawyer said Nigeria had “gone to the dogs” and only the media could help.

He stated, “Nobody has been given the kind of bail (condition) Sowore was given. All those who looted the treasury have never had their movement restricted. Sowore has been granted bail, but his movement has been restricted to Abuja. His family is in America. He does not live in Abuja. He has no house in Abuja. Yet, he has been asked to stay in Abuja. The trial may last for 10 years, but he cannot leave Abuja. It has never happened in Nigeria before. Sowore has been banned as a journalist from speaking. As a politician, he cannot address a rally until the case is determined. We don’t know how long it will last.”

Falana said since he had been practising law for 37 years, he had never witnessed the sort of drama that transpired in the court on Wednesday during the trial of Sowore.