November 9, 2019
Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:52 am
Nana – Peruzzi
DMW’s Huncho vibe pioneer and singer Peruzzi comes through with the video of ”Nana”.
Check it out.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Seyi Awolowo bags new deal
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin all loved up
Stars who graced ”Frozen2” premiere
My mum was a witch – Charly Boy
Hong Kong lawmakers arrested
Toyota to Recall 679 Defective Lexus Cars
GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019: Meet all the runway designers
”Nana” video drops by Peruzzi
What do you think?