Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are soaking in the wedding bliss. The singer and supermodel, who walked down the aisle a few weeks ago, were snapped in Beverly Hills after attending musician Andrew Watt’s birthday party. The couple looked in great spirits as they walked hand-in-hand in comfy clothes.

Hailey’s thigh-high latex boots were the highlight of her entire outfit as she sported denim shorts and a white strappy tank top. They were snapped leaving Watt’s birthday star-studded party which reportedly had a major celeb guest list that included stars Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham, and Diplo, reported E!news.

Justin donned an over-sized burgundy t-shirt that he paired with matching pants, white sneakers, and a fire-engine red baseball cap. Hailey also twinned with him as she wore a baseball cap. The couple is enjoying their honeymoon phase all over again as they got married in a Christian wedding ceremony a few weeks back. Justin and Hailey had said ‘I Do’ secretly in 2018 at New York City courthouse. Surrounded by their closest family and friends, the lavish wedding ceremony took place in South Carolina.

Their wedding portraits were stunning, to say the least as Hailey looked like a perfect bride in her dreamy gown. Justin, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit and accessories like fancy teeth grills. The wedding party saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and other high profile friends in attendance.