Chelsea recorded a sixth consecutive Premier League win for the first time since their title-winning season of 2016-17 as they moved up to second in the table, BBC reports.

The Blues’ victory over Crystal Palace means they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s side moved above Manchester City, who play leaders Liverpool on Sunday, and could be leapfrogged by Leicester City, who host Arsenal at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham’s 10th league goal of the season and Christian Pulisic’s header ensured the win against a resolute Palace side who barely got out of their own half during the first period.

And after dominating a goalless opening half, Chelsea finally made the breakthrough when Mateo Kovacic and Willian combined to release Abraham – with the forward stroking a right-foot effort into the bottom right corner from 10 yards.

James Tomkins missed a glorious opportunity to equalise for the Eagles, heading Luka Milivojevic’s right-wing delivery wide from six yards.

But Chelsea more than merited their win, with Pulisic wrapping up the points with a close-range header after Michy Batshuayi’s deflected shot fell into his path.

Palace’s defeat, their third in four games, leaves them ninth in the table.