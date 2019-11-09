For Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye, 2019 will ever remain a sad one. That was when she lost her father and mother within six months.

Nwokoye has not gotten over the shock completely, but she gave God the praise.

She took to her Instagram page on Saturday to express her mind about the tragedy that befell her.

She wrote: “I started 2019 with my Mum and My Dad and within 6 months, I became an orphan. I still don’t know how I managed to pull through two burial ceremonies within 6 months.

“I can’t question God but my heart bleeds for them. I take solace in the fact that they are in a better place.

“Today, I have made a decision to be happy and put everything behind me. God is in control. Happy weekend everyone.”