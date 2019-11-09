Three members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were arrested for allegedly breaching legislative council regulation, Hong Kong police confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests were made over Friday and Saturday after the police carefully investigated reports of obstruction at a meeting in the Legislative Council Complex on May 11, Xinhua reported.

Another four lawmakers have been notified by the police that they would be arrested.

The three arrested lawmakers are Raymond Chan, Eddie Chu and Au Nok-hin.

The police have charged them with violation of the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance.

They will be brought to court on Monday.