By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience whilst promoting the effervescent enterprise of the continents growing fashion industry, the GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019 kicks off today and we are super excited!

The event promises to showcase giants in the African fashion industry and celebrities alike who would be brought together at the GTCentre, Oniru Estate Victoria Island, Lagos for the fashion weekend, which will run from today on Saturday, November 9 till tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Created In 2016, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become a platform for showcasing Africa’s Finest and promoting real commerce for small businesses in the fashion industry.

This year’s event promises to bring together the most promising, talented and recognized fashion designers brands and retail enterprises from across Nigeria and abroad to showcase trends and products to a large and diverse audience of consumers, press and fashion enthusiasts.

It will feature Dye presentations, popup shops, master classes and runway shows, while not forgetting to connect small businesses to a wider audience of consumers as well as their peers at home and abroad whilst providing learning opportunities for business owners and consumers.

Last year’s event featured great designers like Gert Johan-Coetzee, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Laquan Smith, among others who wowed the crowd with stunning pieces from their Spring/Summer 2019 collections.

Meet the designers that would display their creatives on the runway at the GTBank Fashion Week 2019 below.

Day 1 will feature threeASFOUR, Odio Mimonet, Mantsho, Haus of Stone, Style Temple, Nkwo, Tzar Studios, Thula Sindi, Lezanne Viviers.

Day 2 will feature Huishan Zhang, Imane Ayissi, Ituen Basi, Sukeina, Fruche, Mafi Mafi, Studio 189, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, LaQuan Smith.