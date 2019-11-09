Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has disagreed with human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, that President Muhammadu Buhari has a third term agenda.

Falana had on Thursday claimed that Buhari has a third term agenda. He spoke at the Colloquium and public presentation of ‘Testimony To Courage’, Essays in honour of Dapo Olorunyomin, a veteran journalist and the publisher of Premium Times which held at Neca Hall, Ikeja Lagos.

“The media must not be silenced. You may have a third term campaign soon. Very soon, they will destroy all possible opponents. And by the time they bring in the third term agenda, the media would have been gone. But we are not going to allow it. No dictatorship can defeat the Nigerian people,” Falana said.

Replying Falana, Fani-Kayode said Buhari did not have a third term agenda, but a Northern Agenda/

“My brother Femi Falani SAN has suggested that Muhammadu Buhari has a third term agenda. He is wrong. There is no “third term agenda” but there is a “northern agenda”.

“The plan is to ensure that another core northern Muslim from NE or NW takes over from Buhari to finish what he started,” he tweeted.